Easy Trip Planners Q1 profit declines 22 pc to Rs 26 crore
Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Monday reported a 21.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 25.9 crore for the June quarter. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.13 crore in the year-ago quarter, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 124.05 crore, as against Rs 87.58 crore a year ago, it added. Total expenses were higher at Rs 91.56 crore, as compared to Rs 47 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
