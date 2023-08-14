Left Menu

Malaysia Airlines passenger arrested in Sydney after mid-air incident, police say

Australian police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man travelling on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur, following an in-flight incident, but said there was no threat to the community. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Police gave no further details about the incident, but said the passengers and the crew were evacuated from the plane once it was deemed safe.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:25 IST
Malaysia Airlines passenger arrested in Sydney after mid-air incident, police say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man travelling on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur, following an in-flight incident, but said there was no threat to the community. Flight MH122 turned back to Sydney while still over Australia after a man had become aggressive and began shouting at passengers, the Guardian reported, citing a man who said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, he had been on board. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Police gave no further details about the incident, but said the passengers and the crew were evacuated from the plane once it was deemed safe. They said the man would be charged on Monday night, without giving details of the suspected offence. As a result of the incident, 32 domestic flights were cancelled, and other domestic flights faced a delay of up to 90 minutes, Sydney Airport said on the X platform.

There were no international flight cancellations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023