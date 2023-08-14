Stock market ends the day with mixed performance; Sensex and Nifty close with gains

The stock market kicked off the trading week on a cautious note, experiencing a dip in key indices during the early hours of Monday's session. However, the market displayed resilience and managed to reverse its course by the time of closing, registering an uptick in both the Sensex and Nifty. At the closing bell, the Sensex, India's benchmark index, exhibited a positive trend by gaining 79.27 points, settling at 65,401.92.

Similarly, the Nifty, another significant index, followed suit, marking an increase of 6.25 points and concluding the day at 19,434.55. Market sentiment remained a mix of gains and losses, with advances numbering 19 and declines surpassing 31. A single stock remained unchanged, reflecting the dynamic nature of today's trading activity.

Among the Nifty-listed companies, several stocks showcased impressive gains, solidifying their early market favour. Divi's Laboratories, Infosys, L&T Infotech, Hindustan Unilever, and Reliance Industries emerged as the top gainers of the day. These companies demonstrated their resilience and attracted investor attention, contributing positively to the market's overall performance.

Conversely, some stocks faced losses during the trading session. Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Hindalco, State Bank of India (SBI), and Adani Ports were among the top losers at the commencement of the trading day. Market expert Sunil Shah told ANI, "Today's market is down 400 points as a result of inflation concerns raised at the RBI Governor's meeting. In any case, markets are very close to all-time highs, so we will always see these kinds of links, but I don't see any significant reason for worry as far as Indian macros are concerned, and there doesn't appear to be any immediate threat to the nation's economy from anywhere else. These kinds of corrections should be watched out for by investors".

Despite the setbacks, market participants closely monitored these stocks for potential recovery or future market movements. The market's ability to rebound and finish the day with gains underscores the dynamic nature of stock trading.

Varun Aggarwal, founder and MD, Profit Idea, said, "As anticipated, broader markets witnessed good bounce after opening in deep red. Stock structure is looking good. Market has taken good support as per OI data and as long as it does not break today's low, we can expect this rally to continue. "Most index stocks formed low today and bounced back. Price action suggests good move as long as lows are intact. Keep accumulating good stocks for possible rally in coming days", said Aggarwal.

Investor sentiment and market trends can shift rapidly, highlighting the importance of staying informed and adaptable in the ever-changing financial landscape. As the week progresses, investors and analysts will continue to monitor market developments and corporate performances, assessing their impact on the broader economic outlook.

The stock market's closing performance today provides a glimpse into the intricate interplay of various factors that shape the financial markets, setting the tone for the days ahead. (ANI)

