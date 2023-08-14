BoE says it has resolved technical problem with payment systems
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:46 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Bank of England said on Monday it had experienced a technical problem with its real-time gross settlement service and CHAPS high value payments system.
"The issue has been resolved and settlement will resume shortly," the BoE said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Bank of England
Advertisement