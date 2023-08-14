Left Menu

"Suryast" Shoot Wrap: Director Avishek Ghosh and Lara Dutta come together again after the heartwarming "Ishq-E-Nadaan"

In a start-to-finish shooting schedule in the United Kingdom, "Suryast" starring Lara Dutta and Patralekhaa Paul completed filming. Directed by Avishek Ghosh, "Suryast" is a revenge drama thriller laced with power packed performances by the lead cast. This is the second time after the critically acclaimed "Ishq-E-Nadaan", Director Avishek Ghosh and Lara Dutta have joined hands, with Patralekhaa Paul also roped in.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 17:39 IST
"Suryast" Shoot Wrap: Director Avishek Ghosh and Lara Dutta come together again after the heartwarming "Ishq-E-Nadaan"
"Suryast" Shoot Wrap: Director Avishek Ghosh and Lara Dutta come together again after the heartwarming "Ishq-E-Nadaan". Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN New Delhi [India], August 14: In a start-to-finish shooting schedule in the United Kingdom, "Suryast" starring Lara Dutta and Patralekhaa Paul completed filming. Directed by Avishek Ghosh, "Suryast" is a revenge drama thriller laced with power packed performances by the lead cast. This is the second time after the critically acclaimed "Ishq-E-Nadaan", Director Avishek Ghosh and Lara Dutta have joined hands, with Patralekhaa Paul also roped in.

Says Lara Dutta, " It has been an incredible experience on one of the most organised sets. I have never had such an intense shoot physically and emotionally and I will not forget playing Avantika (her character in the film) in a long time to come. I am glad that I was given this opportunity to explore playing a character like this. It's been one of the most fulfilling experience." Says Patralekhaa Paul, "I enjoyed being part of Suryast. My character has some awesome shades, which I loved playing. I am sure cinema lovers would be in for a treat when the film releases."

Says Director Avishek Ghosh, "Suryast has been a subject close to my heart, and we were privileged to have Lara and Patralekhaa joining us. Both lead artists have delivered memorable performances, making the Suryast journey an immersive experience." "Suryast" is a tale of two women who cross paths in an elaborate mind game of cat and mouse, setting it as the perfect revenge drama. Set in a majestic mansion with sprawling lawns in the United Kingdom, the story has all the elements of a mindbending thriller, which will enthrall audiences. The film has been written by Sudeep Nigam, and cinematography has been done by Tiyash Sen.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023