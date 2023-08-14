Sodexo BRS and magicpin Forge Alliance to Enhance the Digital Payments and Hyperlocal Retail Experience

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services (BRS), the leader in employee experience solutions, announced its strategic tie-up with India's largest hyperlocal Super-App, magicpin to enhance the food delivery experience for 3.5 million Sodexo users within the ONDC ecosystem on magicpin. This collaboration aims to drive the widespread adoption of digital solutions in the hyperlocal retail landscape, benefiting both consumers and local businesses.

Sodexo Meal solution is now enabled for food ordering on magicpin with no minimum order value. First-time users on magicpin using Sodexo Meal wallet are offered an inaugural offer of Rs 125 using DEL125. With this Sodexo users will be able to access 2 lakh+ food outlets, QSR chains on magicpin. Krishnan Menon, VP & Head of Merchant Relations, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services said, "We are excited to partner with magicpin to bring an unparalleled food delivery experience to keep supporting our consumers' evolving needs. This strategic collaboration marks a significant leap forward in the digital transformation of the meal benefits landscape, while also encouraging the growth of local businesses. It reinforces our dedication to promote the hyperlocal retail ecosystem, perfectly aligning with our vision of creating lasting and meaningful assets for the communities we serve."

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder, magicpin said, "magicpin exists to create a marketplace that is more local, relevant and celebrates the thrill of shopping and savings for all. That's the magic of local. Our partnership with Sodexo reinforces our commitment to empowering businesses and customers alike, and we are excited to offer additional savings to all our users through this collaboration. As the magicpin ecosystem expands with ONDC, Sodexo can harness a broader customer base while delivering exceptional value and personalized services powered by us." The Sodexo - magicpin partnership aims to enhance the connection between local retailers and Sodexo consumers, creating a thriving environment for businesses of all sizes and further strengthening the local economy.

The Sodexo Group works towards creating a better every day for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services India, soon to transition to its new identity Pluxee, is a trusted Employee Experience Partner to 11,000+ companies across the public and private sectors for more than 25 years. We deliver personalized solutions to meet the diverse needs of organizations for driving employee engagement and productivity. Sodexo's innovative, digital Multi-Benefit platform helps organizations deliver all employee benefits like meal, fuel, telecom, learning & development, health & wellness, and much more on a single card and app. The company's Gifting & Recognition offerings include Premium Pass Celebrations for festivals & special occasions and Premium Pass Rewards for ongoing rewards and recognition programs.

magicpin is India's first-largest Hyperlocal Start-up besides being the largest local savings super-app for offline and physical retail including local stores. Magicpin's 10 million+ members earn rewards on $3B + of the annual spending that let them access savings and discounts at more than 250,000 brands and retailer stores across categories - fashion, food, electronics, grocery, pharma, nightlife, and entertainment. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

