Foreign tourism to Portugal registers best-ever first half

The number of foreign tourists visiting Portugal surpassed eight million in January-June, making it the best first half on record, official data showed on Monday.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 17:45 IST
The number of foreign tourists visiting Portugal surpassed eight million in January-June, making it the best first half on record, official data showed on Monday. The National Statistics Institute said nearly 8.2 million foreigners stayed in Portuguese hotels in the period, up from 6.3 million a year ago and 7.4 million in the first six months of 2019, a record year for tourism before the COVID-19 pandemic crippled global travel in 2020.

Tourism, a key driver of Portugal's economy, accounted for almost 15% of gross domestic product before the pandemic. Visitors from Britain made up the largest share of total arrivals in the first half, with over one million visitors, closely followed by the Spanish and U.S. markets.

In June, the United States, which has significantly grown as a source of tourism to Portugal, represented the second-largest group of foreign visitors. The INE said the hotel sector registered 13.6 million guests, including local travellers, in the first half, while total hotel revenues increased 32% year-on-year to 2.5 billion euros ($2.73 billion).

In a separate report, the INE said the number of passengers who travelled through Portuguese airports in the first six months jumped almost 30% from a year ago and rose 12% compared to the first half of 2019. According to the International Air Transport Association, international travel reached around 90% of pre-pandemic levels this year, with the rebound being led by visitors to Southern Europe.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)

