Jio completes minimum roll-out obligations of 5G services

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited on Monday announced that it has completed its minimum roll-out obligations using the 26 GHZ MM-Wave spectrum. In a release, the telecom company said it completed the launch of 5G services in each of the 22 Licensed Service Areas ("LSA"), across each of the spectrum bands, ahead of time under the terms of the spectrum allocated to it in 2022.

"On 19th July 2023, RJIL had completed submission of the prescribed details towards completion of the Phase 1 minimum roll-out obligation with the Department of Telecommunications ("DoT") Units and by 11th August 2023, necessary DoT testing was completed in all circles," it said. Jio engineers have worked round the clock to ensure the fastest rollout of its True 5G network, making it the fastest 5G rollout of this scale in the world, the release said.

"Since receiving the 5G spectrum in August last year, our team has been working round the clock to ensure we keep up the pace of the 5G roll-out that we had promised to enable pan-India 5G coverage by the end of this year. This is one of the fastest 5G roll-outs of this scale globally and gives India a prominent position on the global 5G map," Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, in the release. Jio had initially planned that by December 2023 it will cover every town/city in the country.

Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country from October 2022 onwards. The government had issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers in August 2022, asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay. (ANI)

