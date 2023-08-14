IRCTC, DMRC join hands to introduce 'One India-One Ticket' initiative

Passengers travelling by train or air will soon be able to ''reserve tickets'' in advance in Delhi Metro for their forward journey as the IRCTC and DMRC have joined hands to introduce the 'One India-One Ticket' initiative, officials said on Monday.

However, the timeline for the rollout of the project has not been announced yet, a senior official of the DMRC said, adding the move seeks to provide seamless and hassle-free travel for commuters across different modes of transport.

''In a significant leap towards enhancing the convenience and ease of travel for passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have forged a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),'' the DMRC said in a statement.

''This ground-breaking collaboration aims to introduce QR code-based ticketing for DMRC services through the IRCTC portal, as part of the revolutionary 'One India-One Ticket Initiative','' it said.

Under this innovative partnership, passengers who book online tickets through the IRCTC platform for railways, air travel, or buses will now have the added convenience of seamlessly reserving DMRC QR code-based tickets, it said.

''These DMRC tickets can be reserved in sync with the Advance Reservation Period of Indian Railways. By integrating these services, passengers can now effortlessly plan their entire journey in one go,'' it said.

''The DMRC QR code-based ticket will be seamlessly generated and printed on the Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS) of IRCTC, requiring a nominal platform fee of just Rs 5. This strategic integration aims to streamline travel experiences, eliminating the need for passengers to endure long queues and saving valuable time,'' it said.

Seema Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, said the 'One India-One Ticket Initiative' is a manifestation of our unwavering commitment to simplifying the ticketing process and enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers in the Delhi region, the statement said.

''Through the execution of this MoU with DMRC, we are diligently working towards bridging various modes of transportation, ultimately delivering unparalleled benefits to passengers,'' Seema Kumar was quoted as saying in a statement.

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, said, ''Our collaboration with IRCTC marks an exciting milestone for us, aligning perfectly with our mission to offer integrated and seamless transport solutions to our valued DMRC commuters.'' ''This initiative will not only contribute to a hassle-free experience for passengers but also significantly alleviate congestion at DMRC stations by reducing the reliance on physical ticketing,'' he said.

With this landmark MoU, IRCTC and DMRC are poised to transform the landscape of travel in the Delhi region, setting new standards for convenience, efficiency, and connectivity, officials said.

This collaborative effort stands as a testament to the dedication of both organizations to serve the needs of passengers in an increasingly interconnected world, they said.

