Russian bombers fly over international waters in Arctic

Russian strategic bombers have carried out routine flights over international waters in the Arctic, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Russia regularly flies its Tu-160 and Tu-95МS long-range bombers, which are capable of carrying nuclear cruise missiles, over international waters.

"All the flights were carried out in strict compliance with international airspace regulations," the ministry said, adding that the longest flight had lasted for more than seven hours.

