Five Tunisians die, seven missing after migrant boat capsizes off Tunisia - official

At least five Tunisians died and seven others were missing, after a migrant boat capsized off the Tunisian coast, a judicial official told Reuters on Monday.

The boat was carrying 35 people, most of them Tunisians, while 23 were rescued, Judge Faouzi Masmoudi, said. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Toby Chopra)

