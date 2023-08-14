Five Tunisians die, seven missing after migrant boat capsizes off Tunisia - official
Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:21 IST
At least five Tunisians died and seven others were missing, after a migrant boat capsized off the Tunisian coast, a judicial official told Reuters on Monday.
The boat was carrying 35 people, most of them Tunisians, while 23 were rescued, Judge Faouzi Masmoudi, said. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisian
- Tarek Amara
- Moaz Abd-Alaziz
- Faouzi Masmoudi
- Tunisians
- Toby Chopra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tunisian president names Ahmed Hachani as prime minister, replacing Bouden
Four dead, 51 missing after migrant ship sinks off Tunisian coast
At least 27 migrants found dead in the desert near Tunisian border, Libyan government says
Changing climate pushes migrating birds from parched Tunisian wetlands
2 dead and several missing after Tunisian migrant boat sinks