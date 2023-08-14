Vodafone Idea Q1 net loss widens to Rs 7,840 cr
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,840 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7,295.7 crore in the same period a year ago.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,840 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7,295.7 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased marginally by 2.3 per cent to Rs 10,655.5 crore from Rs 10,406.8 crore in June 2022 quarter.
VIL's average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company during the June quarter increased to Rs 139 from Rs 128 a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SBI raises Rs 10,000 crore via unsecured long-term infra bonds
SBI raises Rs 10,000 cr through unsecured long-term infrastructure bonds
Roastea eyes Rs 100 cr in topline; to install 5,000 vending machines by FY25
Godrej Agrovet Q1 profit up 22 pc at Rs 107 cr
ATF price hiked by steep 8.5%; commercial LPG rate cut by Rs 100