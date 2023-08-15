US denied Russians visas to travel to APEC meeting -Russian ambassador
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2023 03:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 02:58 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's ambassador to the United States said on Monday the U.S. denied entry visas to some Russian officials who planned to travel to Seattle for a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.
"Entry visas for officials from several ministries and government bodies were not issued," Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anatoly Antonov
- Seattle
- Russia
- Russian
- U.S.
Advertisement