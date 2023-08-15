Left Menu

“India will be in world’s top three economies in coming years, this is Modi’s guarantee,”: PM Modi from ramparts of Red Fort  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there has been an unprecedented surge in India's exports and noted that India is now the world’s fifth-largest economy due to the efforts of 140 crore citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there has been an unprecedented surge in India's exports and noted that India is now the world's fifth-largest economy due to the efforts of 140 crore citizens. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day, the Prime Minister said India will become the third-largest economy in the next few years.

"In coming years, India will be in the top three economies. This is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said. He said the government has taken several steps to tackle corruption, stop leakages and contain inflation.

"Today, inflation's impact is felt by everyone, including us. However, India has taken resolute measures to contain and manage inflation," PM Modi said. "When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches - we stopped leakages and created a strong economy."

"Our primary goal remains the minimization of inflation, ensuring that the citizens of this great nation can lead prosperous and fulfilling lives," he added.  (ANI)

