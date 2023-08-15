China considers stamp duty cut to revive weak stock market- Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 11:59 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese authorities are considering cutting the stamp duty on stock trades for the first time since 2008, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Under the guidance of the State Council, regulators including the Ministry of Finance are discussing a draft proposal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bloomberg News
- Chinese
Advertisement