China considers stamp duty cut to revive weak stock market- Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 11:59 IST
Representative Image
  • China

Chinese authorities are considering cutting the stamp duty on stock trades for the first time since 2008, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Under the guidance of the State Council, regulators including the Ministry of Finance are discussing a draft proposal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

