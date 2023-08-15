Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 profit at Rs 23 cr
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd CDEL has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023.It had reported a loss of Rs 18 crore in April-June period a year ago, CDEL said in a BSE filing.Revenue from operations was at Rs 247.29 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 210.49 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations was at Rs 247.29 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 210.49 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at Rs 239.93 crore, marginally up from the year-ago period. Revenue from the coffee and related business was at Rs 233.20 crore and Rs 14.19 crore came from hospitality services during Q1FY24.
Total revenue in the June quarter was at Rs 263.98 crore.
