Left Menu

Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 profit at Rs 23 cr

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd CDEL has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023.It had reported a loss of Rs 18 crore in April-June period a year ago, CDEL said in a BSE filing.Revenue from operations was at Rs 247.29 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 210.49 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 12:43 IST
Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 profit at Rs 23 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023.

It had reported a loss of Rs 18 crore in April-June period a year ago, CDEL said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 247.29 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 210.49 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at Rs 239.93 crore, marginally up from the year-ago period. Revenue from the coffee and related business was at Rs 233.20 crore and Rs 14.19 crore came from hospitality services during Q1FY24.

Total revenue in the June quarter was at Rs 263.98 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023