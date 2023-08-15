German 10-year bond yield hits five-month high as sell-off deepens

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond hit a five-month high on Tuesday as the sell-off in longer-dated debt continued, driven by resilient U.S. growth and uncertainty about central banks' next steps.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the single-currency bloc, was last up 5 basis points (bps) at 2.691%. That was the highest since March 9, before the global banking turmoil caused yields to tumble. Yields move inversely to prices.

Analysts say a number of factors have been pushing up longer-dated bond yields. They include the stronger-than-expected performance of the U.S. economy; an increase in borrowing from the U.S. Treasury; Japan's tweak to its monetary policy, which allowed longer-dated yields to rise; and central banks suggesting they'll hold interest rates at high levels for an extended period.

On Tuesday, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, the risk-free rate that influences borrowing costs around the world, rose to a new nine-month high of 4.229%. "Central banks (are) pushing for the idea that rates will remain high for longer than markets had been hoping for, resulting in less aggressive rate cut expectations," said Jussi Hiljanen, head of European rates strategy at SEB.

He added that it is "genuinely unclear" whether the European Central Bank will increase or hold interest rates at its next meeting in September. Rates currently stand at 3.75%, up from -0.5% in July 2022. Shorter-dated bond yields - which are influenced by expectations of central bank interest rates - have risen less sharply than their longer-dated peers, or even fallen, but picked up on Tuesday.

Germany's two-year bond yield was last up 6 bps at 3.129%. Italy's 10-year yield was 9 bps higher at 4.367%. It is seen as the benchmark for the more indebted countries in the euro zone.

Investors were digesting new economic data from around the world on Tuesday. Figures showed wages surged at a record pace in Britain in June, keeping the pressure on the Bank of England. Yet China's long stretch of disappointing data continued, with data showing that industrial output and retail sales grew much slower than expected in July.

Just before the release of the data, China's central bank unexpectedly cut key interest rates for the second time in three months. Pricing in derivatives markets showed traders reckon there's a roughly 50% chance the ECB hikes rates by 25 bps in September and a 50% chance it holds them steady.

Market players have reduced their bets on rate cuts in recent weeks. At the start of August, traders' average bet was that rates would stand at just above 3.4% in September 2024. Now they think a level just below 3.6% is more likely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)