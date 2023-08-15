Left Menu

Germany to retire two govt planes after minister stranded in Abu Dhabi

Germany will decommission two ageing Airbus 340 government planes as soon as possible after Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was stranded with one in Abu Dhabi due to safety issues, an air force spokesperson said on Tuesday. As a result of the incident, the planes will be taken out of service in the coming weeks, bringing forward their planned decommissioning from September 2023 and the end of 2024, respectively, the spokesperson added.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-08-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 14:26 IST
Germany to retire two govt planes after minister stranded in Abu Dhabi
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will decommission two ageing Airbus 340 government planes as soon as possible after Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was stranded with one in Abu Dhabi due to safety issues, an air force spokesperson said on Tuesday.

As a result of the incident, the planes will be taken out of service in the coming weeks, bringing forward their planned decommissioning from September 2023 and the end of 2024, respectively, the spokesperson added. Baerbock cancelled her planned week-long trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji on Tuesday after being forced to return to Abu Dhabi twice due to a technical malfunction with the wing flaps following a refuelling stop there.

Her A340 was still parked in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning. The incident was the latest of several that have caused Berlin to overhaul and modernise its government fleet.

In 2018, former Chancellor Angela Merkel missed the opening of the G20 summit in Argentina over a "serious malfunction" that forced her A340 government plane to make an unscheduled landing. Going forward, the air force will rely on its "robust and modern" fleet of A350 long-haul aircraft to replace the retired A340, the spokesperson said.

He was referring to two A350s already in the service of the Luftwaffe's VIP squadron, while a third one is being retrofitted for government use by the industry. A spokesperson of the defence ministry did not respond on Monday to questions regarding the age of the retired planes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023