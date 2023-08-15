Left Menu

U’khand: 21 passengers have narrow escape as bus rams into tree after swerving off road

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 15-08-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-one people on board a roadways bus had a narrow escape on Tuesday when the vehicle swerved off a road in Uttarakhand's Tehri district and came to a halt after hitting a tree, an official said.

The accident occurred near Moriyana Top on the Suwakholi-Almas-Nagun-Bhavan state highway when the bus was on its way to Uttarkashi from Dehradun, Dhanolti SDM Ashish Ghildiyal said.

Though the bus swerved off the road it did not fall down the slope as it rammed into a tree and came to a halt, he said.

All 21 passengers are safe, he said. However, around five passengers who sustained minor injuries were admitted to a hospital, the SDM said adding they have been admitted to a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

