Left Menu

UK PM Sunak sees "light at the end of the tunnel" on inflation

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said there was "light at the end of the tunnel" for his government's plan to halve inflation, adding that progress had been made despite record wage growth reported on Tuesday which could fuel future inflation pressure. I think there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 16:23 IST
UK PM Sunak sees "light at the end of the tunnel" on inflation
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said there was "light at the end of the tunnel" for his government's plan to halve inflation, adding that progress had been made despite record wage growth reported on Tuesday which could fuel future inflation pressure. "The best way to be able to bring interest rates down and stop them going up is to bring inflation down," Sunak told broadcasters.

Data on Wednesday is expected to show the headline rate of consumer price inflation dropped to 6.8% in July from 7.9% in June but core inflation probably weakened only marginally, according to a Reuters poll of economists. "We are making progress," Sunak said. "But it's important that we stick to the plan. The plan is working. I think there is light at the end of the tunnel."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023