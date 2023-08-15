Left Menu

Congestion at airports positive sign for aviation sector, AAI poised to meet growing infra demand: Chairman Sanjeev Kumar

Noting that the congestion of passengers at several airports in the country is a positive sign for the aviation sector, the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Sanjeev Kumar on Tuesday said that it will meet the challenge of infrastructure development in the coming years.

Airports Authority of India chairman Sanjeev Kumar (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that the congestion of passengers at several airports in the country is a positive sign for the aviation sector, the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Sanjeev Kumar on Tuesday said that it will meet the challenge of infrastructure development in the coming years. "Congestion is a good thing and we must address the issues. Our minister (Jyotiraditya Scindia) is proactive on this. Last six to eight months he has taken many steps to meet the growing need of passengers and improve the infrastructure at the airports. We need to improve infrastructure at the airports through increasing the more gates, counters and with manpower which needs to increase by airports, airlines and airports operators," the AAI chairman told ANI.

Congestion at the airports in the past several months was monitored by Home Minister (Amit Shah) himself, said AAI chairman. While unfurling the flag on the occasion of Independence Day at Delhi Air Traffic Services Complex of Airports Authority of India at IGI Airport, New Delhi, the AAI chairman also emphasised that, "it's a proud moment that India has placed historical aircraft's order almost 1000 planes for the future."

The AAI chairman also stressed that next year over 100 airports run by AAI will operate with renewable energy. "Being a progressive organization it is our duty to be sensitive towards the environment. Following the same, the Authority plans to bring all airport buildings and new airports under GRIHA-5, i.e. target to run all operational airports with renewable energy by December 2024," he added.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) celebrated the 77th Independence Day with patriotic fervors and zeal. While addressing the gathering, the Chairman highlighted the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and paid tribute to them.

He also highlighted the role of the Indian civil aviation sector in the progress of the nation and said that AAI is efficiently working towards making it one of the best in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

