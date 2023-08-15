SRF says GST department conducts search at Bhiwadi plant for alleged contravention of GST Act

Chemicals manufacturer SRF Ltd on Tuesday said that its factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan was searched by GST department officials on August 14 for alleged contravention of the GST law.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the the search was conducted by the Office of Additional Commissioner GST, Bhiwadi Zone, Rajasthan.

''Search of the factory premises of the company in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan was conducted by the GST Department on 14th August, 2023,'' it said.

The officials concerned had perused certain documents and asked for certain additional documents pertaining to claim of GST credit, SRF said, adding that these will be provided in due course.

SRF informed that the search was conducted for ''alleged contravention of GST Act, with respect to transaction data on supply of goods, stock in hand, excess claim of ITC and refund.'' An amount of Rs 4 crore towards SGST has been paid under protest, SRF said.

''No impact on the operations or any other activities of the company is expected,'' the Gurugram-based company said.

