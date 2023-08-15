Left Menu

German 10-year yield hits 5-month high on fears of further tightening

Euro zone borrowing costs rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year German bond yield hitting a five-month high, as recent data cast a shadow on expectations that the monetary tightening cycle in the U.S. has peaked.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 20:59 IST
Euro zone borrowing costs rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year German bond yield hitting a five-month high, as recent data cast a shadow on expectations that the monetary tightening cycle in the U.S. has peaked. Analysts argued that recent U.S. numbers, including Tuesday's retail sales, confuse the picture and imply the market cannot be certain that the Federal Reserve's rate hiking cycle is over.

"We remain puzzled with the goldilocks data mix in the U.S. Either the U.S. economy will start slowing soon, or we doubt inflation will continue its downward path for long," Athanasios Vamvakidis, strategist at BofA said, referring to U.S. data which showed a resilient economy coupled with falling inflation. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit almost 10-month highs on Tuesday after data showed that retail sales rose more than economists had expected in July.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was up 4 basis points (bps) at 2.69%, by 1515 GMT. It earlier reached 2.729%, the highest since March 7, before the global banking turmoil caused yields to tumble. It was just 4 bps off its highest level in 12 years. Money market traders increased their bets about a rate hike by year-end, with December 2023 ECB euro short-term rate forwards at 3.86%, implying expectations for a depo rate at 3.96%, from the current 3.75%.

Market players have reduced their bets on ECB rate cuts in recent weeks. At the start of August, traders' average bet was that rates would stand at just above 3.4% in September 2024. Now they think a level just below 3.6% is more likely. Germany's two-year bond yield was last up 3.5 bps at 3.11%.

The ZEW institute said German investor morale unexpectedly brightened in August, although the survey-based gauge remained firmly in negative territory. The German yield curve recently narrowed its inversion as long-dated yields rose while the short-dated ones fell.

Analysts said a number of factors had been pushing up yields on longer-dated bonds, including moves in U.S. Treasuries and central banks suggesting they will hold interest rates at high levels for an extended period. The gap between 2-year and 10-year yields was on Tuesday at -43.2 bps, after hitting on Monday -40.2, its highest level since May 26.

An inverted curve, which is usually a reliable indicator of a future recession, means markets are pricing events that would trigger rate cuts by central banks. Italy's 10-year yield rose 8 bps to 4.36%. It is seen as the benchmark for the more indebted countries in the euro zone.

The closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year borrowing costs climbed 5 bps to 167 bps.

