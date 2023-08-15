Left Menu

5 dead, several injured as part of old building collapses near Mathura's Banke Bihari temple

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 15-08-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five people died on Tuesday and several more were injured when parts of an old building collapsed near the Banke Bihari temple here, police said.

The incident took place in the evening, they said, adding that a big chunk of a balcony collapsed on devotees walking past the house first and as work was underway to rescue those trapped under the debris, a wall of the building collapsed.

Vrindavan SHO Vijay Kumar Singh said a couple of monkeys were fighting among themselves on the balcony when it collapsed.

All those injured were rushed to a hospital, where five, including three women, were declared dead, the official said, adding that their identities were being ascertained.

Senior officers of the administration and police reached the spot after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

