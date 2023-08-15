Left Menu

Maharashtra: Missing driver found dead in Nashik district

Trimbakeshwar police were informed by some passers-by about a body with a rope tied around its neck lying in the Amboli ghat mountain road section, said an official.The deceased was identified as Asif Jaffar Dacchi, a resident of Palghar, he told PTI.As per his family members, Dacchi, who had set out for Nashik on August 12 with three passengers, did not reach his destination and his mobile phone was switched off.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 15-08-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 21:55 IST
Maharashtra: Missing driver found dead in Nashik district
  • Country:
  • India

The highly decomposed body of a 29-year-old car driver who had gone missing three days ago was found in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, police said here. Trimbakeshwar police were informed by some passers-by about a body with a rope tied around its neck lying in the Amboli ghat (mountain road) section, said an official.

The deceased was identified as Asif Jaffar Dacchi, a resident of Palghar, he told PTI.

As per his family members, Dacchi, who had set out for Nashik on August 12 with three passengers, did not reach his destination and his mobile phone was switched off. A missing person complaint was then registered at Palghar police station, said senior inspector Dattatreya Kindre. The whereabouts of the three unidentified passengers were still a mystery, he added. The car apparently passed the Kumari toll naka in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, more than 900 km away, on August 13, but the police have yet to track it down, he said. Palghar police are conducting further probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023