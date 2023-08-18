China's finance ministry publishes guidelines on tax incentives for small businesses
China's finance ministry on Friday published guidelines on tax incentives to support the development of small and micro firms, as well as individual businesses.
Eligible firms will have their value-added tax deducted or exempted, according to a statement from the ministry.
