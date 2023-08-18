Left Menu

China's finance ministry publishes guidelines on tax incentives for small businesses

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 18:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China's finance ministry on Friday published guidelines on tax incentives to support the development of small and micro firms, as well as individual businesses.

Eligible firms will have their value-added tax deducted or exempted, according to a statement from the ministry.

Also Read: China to make holders of more than 1 mln users' data get annual audits

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

