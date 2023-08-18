Left Menu

Russia puts International Criminal Court prosecutor Khan on entry ban list

Russia has banned entry to 54 British nationals, including the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan, in response to UK sanctions against its citizens and enterprises, the foreign ministry said on Friday. The ministry said it will continue expanding the list in retaliation for sanctions.

Russia has banned entry to 54 British nationals, including the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan, in response to UK sanctions against its citizens and enterprises, the foreign ministry said on Friday. The ICC issued arrest warrants in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine, charges Moscow denies.

Moscow also added Britain's Minister of State for Defence Annabel Goldie as well as a number of correspondents from the BBC, the Guardian and the Daily Telegraph to the travel ban list. The ministry said it will continue expanding the list in retaliation for sanctions.

