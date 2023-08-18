TTD bans fruits, vegetables sale on footpath routes to avoid attracting wild animals

Seeking to check the movement of wild animals along footpath routes to the Lord Venkateswara temple, which poses danger to devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has banned the sale of fruits and vegetables along them on Friday.

TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, imposed this restriction to restrain devotees from buying fruits and vegetables and feeding them to deer and monkey, prey animals, which in turn attract wild beasts.

"Henceforth, the sale of fruits and vegetables will not be allowed as the pedestrian pilgrims are purchasing them and feeding the monkeys, deer etc. This in turn is resulting in the intrusion of wild beasts which is posing a threat to the trekkers," said the temple body in a press release.

Meanwhile, the 100-plus footpath shopkeepers along the Alipiri route were instructed to keep their premises clean and dump the trash in dustbins by segregating them into dry and wet wastes.

Further, they have been directed to immediately inform the forest and TTD officials on sighting a wild beast while the temple will install closed circuit (cc) cameras along the footpath route.

