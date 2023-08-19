Left Menu

Several people injured as buses collide in Kerala

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 19-08-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 13:54 IST
Several people injured as buses collide in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several people including women sustained injuries after a state-run KSRTC bus collided with a private bus near Vatakara in this north Kerala district on Saturday.

The incident took place when the KSRTC bus was heading towards Kannur on the national highway in the morning.

''The accident happened when the driver of the private bus tried to overtake the KSRTC bus. Several passengers of both buses sustained injuries,'' a police officer told told PTI.

The driver of the state-run bus also sustained serious injury on his leg, the police official said.

All the injured were rushed to various nearby hospitals and they were recovering well, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023