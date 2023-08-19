Eight soldiers feared dead as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

Eight soldiers were feared dead after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place at Kerey in southern Ladakh's Nyoma Saturday evening, the officials said.

They said a rescue operation was underway at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)