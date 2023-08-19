Eight soldiers feared dead as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh
PTI | Leh | Updated: 19-08-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 20:47 IST
Eight soldiers were feared dead after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.
The accident took place at Kerey in southern Ladakh's Nyoma Saturday evening, the officials said.
They said a rescue operation was underway at the site.
