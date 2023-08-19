Left Menu

Seer kills boy, 5, in Mathura: Police

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 19-08-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 23:41 IST
Seer kills boy, 5, in Mathura: Police
A seer killed a five-year-old boy in the Govardhan area here on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said Omprakash (52), a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, attacked the boy and the motive behind the incident was not immediately clear.

According to locals, the accused was performing Saptkosi Yatra. The father of the deceased runs a small general store along the yatra route.

Police said Omprakash picked up the minor and threw him on the ground several times for reasons unknown.

Enraged over the incident, the local people caught hold of the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

While the body of the minor has been sent for postmortem, police has admitted the accused to hospital.

''The motive behind the incident will be clear after the questioning of the seer, once his condition stabilizes in hospital,'' the SP said.

The local people also blocked the Parikrama Marg after the incident. The road was cleared after police officials assured the protesters of swift action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

