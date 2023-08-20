Left Menu

16 killed in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 20-08-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 10:19 IST
16 killed in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As many as 16 people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident at a motorway in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday.

Many women and children were among those killed when a passenger bus carrying about 40 persons smashed into a pick-up carrying diesel drums and caught fire on the Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian, Geo News reported.

Fire engulfed the bus en route to Islamabad from Karachi shortly after it hit the pick-up van near the Pindi-Bhattian Interchange at 4 am, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Fahad said.

The injured were transported to Pindi Bhattian and Faisalabad Hospital, said the medical superintendent.

The toll is expected to rise further as the condition of four of the injured is said to be critical, the report said.

DPO Fahad however said 18 bodies were recovered from the bus and would be identified through DNA testing.

Road accidents which are common across Pakistan claim numerous lives on a daily basis.

Five people, including a woman and two minors, were killed and 20 others injured when a bus overturned in the Fazilpur area of Punjab's Rajanpur district back in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023