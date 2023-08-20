Seen many models but India's is the best: Indonesia minister after visiting Jan Aushadhi Kendra

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday led a delegation of G20 delegates and ministers, including the Indonesian Health Minister Budi G Sadikin to a 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' in Gandhinagar to share with them India's success in providing, accessible, affordable, and quality medicines to its people. The delegates were in India to participate at the G20 Health Ministers' meeting under G20 India Presidency, which was held during August 17-19, 2023 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Indonesia minister Sadikin, after the visit to a Jan Aushadi Kendra, said, "I want to give the best medicines to my people in Indonesia. I have seen many models of different countries, and India's Jan Aushadhi Kendra model is the best in the world in terms of providing quality, accessibility and affordability of medicines to the people." Earlier on Sunday, Mandaviya in his keynote address to the Indian Industry leaders in pharmaceuticals, and G20 Ministers and Delegates, on the sidelines of the G20 Health Minister's Meeting in Gandhinagar said that healthcare is more than just a sector - it is a mission.

"(It is) a mission to provide the highest quality healthcare to every citizen of our great nation. Our pharmaceutical and medical devices industry stands as a vital partner in this mission," Mandaviya said. India, the minister said, is recognized as a global pharmaceutical hub, with its industry playing a pivotal role in improving health outcomes worldwide by serving, as a dependable supplier of affordable and high-quality drugs.

He added India has played a significant role in enhancing global accessibility by providing approximately 60 per cent of the global vaccine supply and 20-22 per cent of generic medicine exports. "In recent years, we have witnessed the transformation of our healthcare landscape. From volume-based approaches, we are transitioning towards. A value-based leadership model, focusing on quality, accessibility, and affordability of healthcare," he said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech from Red Fort this year said that the government has plans to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000. "Jan Aushadhi Kendras have provided new strength to senior citizens and middle-class families in our nation. In a joint family, if someone has diabetes, it's quite natural to get a medical bill of Rs 2000-3000. We provide medicines which cost Rs 100 in the market for just Rs.10, Rs.15, Rs.20 through Jan Aushadhi Kendras," PM Modi had said from Red Fort. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)