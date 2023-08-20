Maharashtra: Railway staffer found hanging at home in Thane district

A 45-year-old employee of the Railways was found dead in his house in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday, police said. The victim’s body was found hanging from the ceiling in a highly decomposed state at his house in Kolsewadi locality of Kalyan town in the afternoon, an official said. The deceased was employed as a loco pilot on the suburban railway network and lived alone, he said. The man’s neighbours alerted the police after foul smell started emanating from the house and they didn’t see him in the last few days, the official said.

The police team entered the house and found the body hanging from the ceiling, he said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered and the cause of death is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)