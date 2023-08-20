Left Menu

Gold concealed in underwear, socks seized from passenger at Kochi airport

During the examination of the said passenger, gold in the form of paste concealed in a pocket stitched separately on his underwear was found, officials said.

Passenger with gold concealed in underwear, socks seized in Kochi
A passenger Jafarmon, a Malappuram native, coming from Abu Dhabi to Cochin International Airport was intercepted at the airport and smuggled gold was seized from his possession. During the examination of the said passenger, gold in the form of paste concealed in a pocket stitched separately on his underwear was found, officials said.

The seized gold weighed 550 gms. Besides, two gold chains (116.60 gram) concealed in socks worn by the passenger was seized. Further investigations are going on, the officials added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

