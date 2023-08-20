Dutch can't yet specify number of F-16's for Ukraine, PM says
Reuters | Eindhoven | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:19 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Netherlands can't specify yet how many of its 42 F-16 fighter jets it will deliver to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday.
The Netherlands currently has 24 operational F-16s which will be phased out by mid-2024. Another 18 of the jets have been put up for sale.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- F-16
- Netherlands
- F-16s
- Ukraine
- Dutch
- Mark Rutte
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Africa is out to cause another upset against Netherlands at FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
FIFA Women's World Cup: Defending champions USA suffer quickest exit ever, Netherlands, Sweden reach quarterfinals
Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women''s World Cup
Soccer-Netherlands' Beerensteyn says U.S. team should learn from their 'really big mouth'
Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu