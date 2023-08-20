Dutch can't yet specify number of F-16's for Ukraine, PM says

The Netherlands can't specify yet how many of its 42 F-16 fighter jets it will deliver to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday.

The Netherlands currently has 24 operational F-16s which will be phased out by mid-2024. Another 18 of the jets have been put up for sale.

