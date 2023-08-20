Left Menu

Two dead, 20 injured as APSRTC bus plunges into valley in Andhra Pradesh

Two passengers died and 20 were injured when an APSRTC bus plunged into a valley near Paderu in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Sunday, police said.The bus, headed to Paderu from Visakhapatnam, fell off the ghat road at a place called Ammavari Padalu viewpoint, around 20 km from Paderu, a police official said. The accident took place around 3 pm.Witnesses said that the bus was trying to avoid a two-wheeler when it plunged into the valley.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:39 IST
Two passengers died and 20 were injured when an APSRTC bus plunged into a valley near Paderu in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Sunday, police said.

The bus, headed to Paderu from Visakhapatnam, fell off the ghat road at a place called Ammavari Padalu viewpoint, around 20 km from Paderu, a police official said. The accident took place around 3 pm.

"Witnesses said that the bus was trying to avoid a two-wheeler when it plunged into the valley. Two passengers died and 20 more suffered injuries," Paderu Sub-divisional Police Officer Dheeraj Kunubilli told PTI. According to the police, around 30 people were in the bus when the accident took place. The survivors were rescued by officials from various departments and villagers who were nearby. The police will file a case after more information is gathered, said Kunubilli.

