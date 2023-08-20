Left Menu

Seven pilgrims killed in Uttarakhand bus accident hailed from Bhavnagar in Guj; CM expresses grief

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday said the administration is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government after seven pilgrims from the western state were killed in a bus accident and expressed grief.As per the preliminary information, the tourists travelling on the ill-fated bus were from Bhavnagar, Gujarat officials said.Seven people were killed and 27 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi district of the hill state.

Seven people were killed and 27 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi district of the hill state. The bus with 35 people on board was returning from Gangotri when it met with the accident at Gangnani.

''I am saddened by the tragic incident in which the pilgrims from Gujarat lost their lives after the bus fell into the gorge in Uttarakhand. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased,'' chief minister Patel posted on X.

He said the Gujarat government is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government.

''Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured citizens,'' Patel added.

Gujarat Relief Commissioner Alok confirmed that seven tourists from the state were killed and 27 were injured in the bus accident.

As per the preliminary information obtained from the relief commissioner of Uttarakhand, 33 tourists from Bhavnagar were on board the private bus from Bhavnagar. For the onward journey, they had hired a local private tourist bus, he said. The Gujarat government is trying to obtain details of the deceased tourists.

