Left Menu

Disengagement of experts and consultants hampering work of Delhi Transport department: Officials

Key policies and schemes of the Delhi governments Transport department, including electric vehicles and cab and bus aggregators, have been affected due to the disengagement of experts and consultants, official sources said on Sunday.A total of 437 specialists, advisors and fellows appointed by the Arvind Kejriwal government in different departments were terminated by the Services department following the lieutenant governors order.The appointments were discontinued over alleged non-transparent manner of recruitment and violation of reservation norms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 21:24 IST
Disengagement of experts and consultants hampering work of Delhi Transport department: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

Key policies and schemes of the Delhi government's Transport department, including electric vehicles and cab and bus aggregators, have been affected due to the disengagement of experts and consultants, official sources said on Sunday.

A total of 437 specialists, advisors and fellows appointed by the Arvind Kejriwal government in different departments were terminated by the Services department following the lieutenant governor's order.

The appointments were discontinued over alleged non-transparent manner of recruitment and violation of reservation norms. Later, the Finance department of the Delhi government also asked the departments to stop salaries of such appointees.

Officials said around 50 advisors and experts were engaged in the Transport department who were playing crucial role in formulations of various policies and schemes related to electric vehicle, cab aggregators and premium bus service.

''The work on these including electric vehicle policy 2.0, cab aggregator policy and premium bus service has halted due to removal of the consultants. The highly qualified domain experts were closely associated with these policies and schemes that were still in formulation stage when they were given marching orders,'' a senior government officer said.

The issue was also raised in the recently concluded session of the Delhi Assembly. The 437 advisors and fellows removed included 116 working in the Delhi Assembly.

The House referred to its privileges committee the issue of disengagement of fellows for action against the officers responsible for doing so.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has challenged in the Supreme Court the termination of consultants and fellows appointed by it.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured Delhi people that hurdles like this may slow the speed of works undertaken by his government, but all the schemes and projects will continue.

The ambitious electric vehicle policy that was notified in 2020 expired earlier this month. Its new version is likely to get delayed by two-three months. Similarly, the cab aggregator policy and the premium bus service that are long overdue will also get delayed further by a few months, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023