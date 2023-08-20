Left Menu

Two passengers die, six fall sick on board Patna-Kota Express train

It was not immediately known what led to the deaths.They were part of a group of 90 passengers from Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Five passengers from the same group are being treated at hospitals. She said the cause of death was not known yet.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 20-08-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 21:47 IST
Two passengers die, six fall sick on board Patna-Kota Express train
  • Country:
  • India

Two passengers died and six fell sick on board the Patna-Kota Express train on Sunday, officials said. It was not immediately known what led to the deaths.

They were part of a group of 90 passengers from Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Five of the six people who feel sick were undergoing treatment at a railway hospital in Agra while the sixth was admitted to the S N Medical College.

North Central Railway PRO in Agra Division Prashasti Srivastava told PTI, ''A call was received on the railway helpline number about the passengers...falling sick. They were travelling in an AC coach. A woman aged about 62 years and a man aged nearly 65 were declared dead by the doctor at the Agra Cantt Railway Station. Five passengers from the same group are being treated at (hospitals).'' She said the cause of death was not known yet. Asked if it was a case of food poisoning or dehydration, she said, ''It will be known after the postmortem.'' On whether they were given poison-laced sweets by a criminal gang known as ''zeher khurani'', she said there was no such complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023