Moscow's Domodedovo airport restricts flight - agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-08-2023 10:58 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 10:53 IST
Moscow's Domodedovo airport has restricted arrivals and departures, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.
The step was taken "in order to ensure additional flight safety measures", TASS and RIA said, citing the airport's press service.
Arrivals and departures from Moscow's Vnukovo airport were suspended on Monday after a Ukrainian drone had been jammed over Moscow region.
