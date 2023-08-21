Left Menu

SCR commissions another 7.4 km section of Vijayawada-Gudur section

As part of the Vijayawada-Gudur tripling project, the South Central Railway Zone has completed and commissioned another 7.4 km section between Manubolu and Gudur, said an official on Monday. SCR Zone general manager Arun Kumar Jain noted that once the project is completed, congestion on this busy route will be eased, which helps in improving the efficiency of train operations.

As part of the Vijayawada-Gudur tripling project, the South Central Railway Zone has completed and commissioned another 7.4 km section between Manubolu and Gudur, said an official on Monday. With the tripling of this critical section now, a continuous stretch of 127 km between Gudur and Singarayakonda has got a third railway track line along with electrification. ''This helps in decongesting the existing saturated routes like the Grand Trunk route and eases train operations. This stretch of railway line falls under Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh,'' said the official in a press release. This section is crucial for connecting the northern and eastern parts of the country with the southern states, which has been congested with a steady rise in passenger and freight trains.

As part of broader decongestion strategy, the Vijayawada-Gudur third line project was sanctioned in the year 2015-16 for a distance of 288 km at cost of around Rs 3,246 crore to be executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). SCR Zone general manager Arun Kumar Jain noted that once the project is completed, congestion on this busy route will be eased, which helps in improving the efficiency of train operations.

