Over-speeding, reckless driving led to Sunday's bus accident in U'khand, police say

The district magistrate has ordered a magisterial probe into the accident and the police are also investigating it minutely, the officer said.

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:15 IST
Over-speeding and careless driving led to the bus accident near Gangnani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district in which seven pilgrims from Gujarat were killed and 28 injured, a senior police official said on Monday.

Driver Mukesh Kumar has been booked under serious provisions of the law, Superintendent of Police (Uttarkashi) Arpan Yaduvanshi told reporters.

Prima facie, over-speeding and careless driving led to Sunday's accident on the Gangotri Highway, he said.

Even the injured passengers, in their statements to the media, spoke about the speed of the bus at the time it fell off a narrow road into a gorge, Yaduvanshi said.

The driver did not have the time to bring the vehicle under control due to over-speeding, he added. The district magistrate has ordered a magisterial probe into the accident and the police are also investigating it minutely, the officer said. The driver is among the injured and action will be taken against him once he recovers, he said. The bus with 35 people on board was returning from Gangotri.

