Over-speeding, reckless driving led to Sunday's bus accident in U'khand, police say
The district magistrate has ordered a magisterial probe into the accident and the police are also investigating it minutely, the officer said.
- Country:
- India
Over-speeding and careless driving led to the bus accident near Gangnani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district in which seven pilgrims from Gujarat were killed and 28 injured, a senior police official said on Monday.
Driver Mukesh Kumar has been booked under serious provisions of the law, Superintendent of Police (Uttarkashi) Arpan Yaduvanshi told reporters.
Prima facie, over-speeding and careless driving led to Sunday's accident on the Gangotri Highway, he said.
Even the injured passengers, in their statements to the media, spoke about the speed of the bus at the time it fell off a narrow road into a gorge, Yaduvanshi said.
The driver did not have the time to bring the vehicle under control due to over-speeding, he added. The district magistrate has ordered a magisterial probe into the accident and the police are also investigating it minutely, the officer said. The driver is among the injured and action will be taken against him once he recovers, he said. The bus with 35 people on board was returning from Gangotri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arpan Yaduvanshi
- Uttarkashi
- Gangotri
- Gujarat
- Kumar
- Yaduvanshi
- Uttarakhand
- Gangnani
ALSO READ
Govt is making efforts to set up 'Ekta Malls', similar to one at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, across the country, says PM Modi.
SC issues notice to Maharashtra govt on Abdul Rauf's plea in Gulshan Kumar murder case
AAP, Congress to jointly contest Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat
Sanjay Kumar Agarwal takes charge as CBIC Chairman
AAP and Congress will tie up to contest Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat, says state AAP chief