Fire breaks out at bank in Gurugram

A fire broke out inside an Indian Bank branch here on Monday, officials said.

No one was present inside the bank at the time of the incident, they said.

''A fire broke out in a branch of Indian Bank at Gurudwara Road at around 6 pm. At present, fire brigade teams are engaged in controlling the fire,'' an official of the fire department said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

