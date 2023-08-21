Passenger on board Mumbai-Ranchi flight suffers medical emergency, declared dead in Nagpur hospital
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-08-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 23:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight made an unscheduled halt at Nagpur on Monday evening after a passenger suffered a medical emergency, an official said.
The 62-year-old male passenger was suffering from CKD and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital here.
''He was brought dead to the KIMS hospital. His body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures,'' Shami said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Man abducts three-year-old son from estranged wife's custody in Nagpur
MP: Police launch search for woman BJP worker from Nagpur who went "missing" in MP
MP resident booked after Nagpur BJP minority cell's woman functionary goes missing
Four-year-old boy suffers electric shock from TV set top box in Nagpur, dies
Nagpur: 3 cops suspended after video shows them playing cards on premises of crime branch office