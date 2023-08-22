Moscow closes air space after Ukrainian drone attacks - TASS
The three biggest Moscow airports suspended arrivals and departures early on Tuesday, Russia's TASS news agency reported. "The air space is closed over Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo," an unnamed official told the agency. "Flights are not being received, departures are delayed," the person said. Russia reported a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Monday and Tuesday, including over Moscow.
The three biggest Moscow airports suspended arrivals and departures early on Tuesday, Russia's TASS news agency reported. "The air space is closed over Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo," an unnamed official told the agency.
"Flights are not being received, departures are delayed," the person said. Russia reported a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Monday and Tuesday, including over Moscow.
