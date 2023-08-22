Left Menu

UPDATE 1-North Korea's Air Koryo flies to Beijing for first time in three years

An Air Koryo passenger flight from Pyongyang landed at Beijing Capital Airport on Tuesday morning, according to tracking app Flight Master, in what would be the first commercial flight from North Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The flight, JS151, arrived at 9:17 a.m.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 08:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 08:41 IST
UPDATE 1-North Korea's Air Koryo flies to Beijing for first time in three years

An Air Koryo passenger flight from Pyongyang landed at Beijing Capital Airport on Tuesday morning, according to tracking app Flight Master, in what would be the first commercial flight from North Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The flight, JS151, arrived at 9:17 a.m. (0117 GMT), shortly ahead of its scheduled time. It wasn't immediately clear who was on the flight. The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing had approved North Korea's state carrier Air Koryo resuming flights to China more than three years after they stopped amid COVID-19 restrictions, amid signs of increased contact between North Korea and its neighbour and biggest trading partner.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the future frequency of Air Koryo flights to China and when Chinese state carrier Air China may resume flying its North Korea-China routes. Cargo train and ship traffic has slowly increased over the past year, but North Korea has only just begun to allow some international passenger travel.

Chinese and Russian government delegations flew to Pyongyang last month and last week buses carrying North Korean athletes to a taekwondo tournament in Kazakhstan crossed the border into China. Air Koryo has also scheduled flights to Vladivostok on Friday, a diplomat told Reuters, in what would be its first flights to Russia since the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
2
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023