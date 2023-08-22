Bharat NCAP to help elevate vehicle safety standards in India: Automakers

Automobile industry on Tuesday hailed India's first crash testing programme Bharat NCAP, saying it will further elevate vehicle safety standards in the country and as an authentic and objective rating system it will help customers take informed purchase decisions.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India said it will offer at least three models for testing under the programme in the first lot itself, while others such as Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Renault also fully supported the programme.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched the Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), which is aimed at improving road safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes.

''Any car that is launched in India follows the mandatory safety standards set by the government and is therefore safe. For consumers seeking extra safety or manufacturers offering extra safety features the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) system is an authentic and objective rating system to empower the customer to make an informed choice,'' Maruti Suzuki India Executive Officer, corporate affairs, Rahul Bharti said in a statement.

He further said, ''Maruti Suzuki welcomes this initiative of the government and will offer at least three models for BNCAP testing in the first lot itself.'' Hyundai Motor India Ltd Managing Director & CEO Unsoo Kim while welcoming the BNCAP safety initiative said this effort will raise safety standards, empower consumers with vital information, and make Indian roads safer for all.

''At Hyundai Motor India, we remain committed to delivering the highest safety standards across our entire product range,'' he added.

Similarly, M&M President – Automotive Sector, Veejay Nakra said, ''Safety has always been our top priority, which is evident in our products consistently receiving 5-star and 4-star Global NCAP (GNCAP) ratings. The launch of Bharat NCAP is a commendable initiative by MoRTH, and we believe it will further elevate the standards of vehicle safety in India.'' He further said, ''We will continue to keep customers at the forefront of our journey of innovation and integrating safety with advanced technology while shaping a safer automotive future for India.'' Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said the government's initiative arrives at a crucial juncture for India, as the need to curtail fatalities on the roads has never been more pressing.

''With road safety taking precedence, the Bharat NCAP is a pivotal tool to assess and enhance the safety standards of vehicles on our roads,'' he said, adding, Renault India wholeheartedly supports this initiative and looks forward to contributing its expertise towards reducing accidents and ensuring safer journeys for all.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal said the BNCAP initiative ''will go a long way in educating customers in making informed purchase decisions, which would now be very strongly influenced by the safety parameters of the vehicle''.

''This programme will eventually help market forces push vehicle manufacturers to offer safer vehicles, with potential of bringing everlasting change in the attitude of customers during the purchase,'' he said.

Bharat NCAP will be implemented from October 1, 2023. Under the programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their vehicles tested as per the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.

Based on the performance of the car in the tests, the vehicle will be awarded star ratings on a scale of 0-5, for adult occupants (AOP) and child occupants (COP).

At the launch event, Gadkari said the BNCAP mechanism has been prepared in a systematic way keeping all stakeholders' view into account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)