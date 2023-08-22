Digital Live Services Unveils State-of-the-art Experience Center in Noida

NewsVoir Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22: Digital Live Services, a prominent Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has proudly inaugurated its state-of-the-art experience center in Noida. The esteemed inauguration ceremony was graced by Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India.

This strategic initiative marks a significant leap forward for Digital Live Services in its commitment to technological innovation and educational advancement. The primary objective behind the establishment of the experience center is to serve as a dynamic platform to showcase the very latest advancements in the edu-tech industry. Moreover, this immersive space has been thoughtfully designed to provide an enriching learning experience tailored to educators, including teachers and principals, who are a pivotal audience for Digital Live Services. By offering an interactive environment, the company aims to empower its target customers with firsthand insights into the transformative potential of cutting-edge technology.

Virender Singh, CEO, Digital Live Services said, "Initiating digital education faced its challenges, especially in persuading educators initially. However, the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic marked a turning point for the digital era, leading to successful teacher engagement. In a remarkable feat, we established over 500 classrooms within a mere 365 days. My heartfelt gratitude goes to every dedicated member of our team. With a network of 300+ partners, we are committed to equipping them with the necessary training to extend classrooms across India. This endeavor goes beyond business—it's a testament to our social responsibility." "In a span of just three years, Digital Live Services has achieved an impressive feat. My congratulations to the teams, especially Virender Singh, for this commendable initiative and remarkable accomplishment," stated Rajeev Singh, MD of BenQ India.

Established three years ago, Digital Live Services has swiftly risen to become a prominent global player in the realm of panel manufacturing. As one of the largest manufacturers in the world, the company is poised to capitalize on the vast potential of the Indian market. With an expansive market landscape, the company is strategically positioned to manufacture its products within India. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

