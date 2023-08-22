Left Menu

TVS Emerald contributes Rs 1.11 crore towards stormwater drain transformation at Nedungundram Village

TVS Emerald, a prominent real estate developer headquartered in Chennai, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to community welfare through a substantial contribution towards the construction of a stormwater drain (SWD) in Nedungundram Village. The company has made a contribution of over Rs 1.11 Crore via a Demand Draft to Collector Thiru. A.R. Rahul Nadh, I.A.S., representing one-third of the estimated project cost. This initiative aims to bolster drainage infrastructure and alleviate flood risks within the region.

Sriram Iyer, Director and CEO, TVS Emerald (third from left) handing over the donation document to A.R. Rahul Nadh, I.A.S. (first from right) at the office of the District Collector, Chengalpattu. Image Credit: ANI
Sriram Iyer, Director and CEO of TVS Emerald, expressed, "At TVS Emerald, our core belief is fostering holistic development in our operational areas. Our involvement in the construction of this stormwater drain aligns seamlessly with our dedication to sustainable urban planning and community growth. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Collector Thiru. A.R. Rahul Nadh, I.A.S. for inviting us to partake in the NNT scheme, echoing our commitment to contributing to the growth and welfare of the community." TVS Emerald, a part of TVS Holdings is engaged in the business of developing sustainable residential projects and self-sustaining communities with presence in Chennai and Bengaluru. TVS Emerald brings the foundation of Trust, Value, Exactness and Passion for Customers. TVS Emerald has delivered about 2.4 million sq. ft. of residential developments in Chennai and Bengaluru and has over 6.25 million sq. ft. of area under-development.

